Italian people fascinated after Albania, ‘La Repubblica’ writes for tourism in Albania

Albanian Tourism has been promoted by the national Italian media, “La Repubblica”, highlighting the many positive sides of Albania.

“La Repubblica” considers our country to be the most preferred destination by the Italian people, who are fascinated by Albania.

Quality, cheap prices, beautiful beaches, but also the opportunity to perform a variety of activities in mountain landscapes has turned Albania into the most favored place for Italian tourists.

The Italian daily “La Repubblica” has dedicated an article to tourism in Albania and the great number of Italian tourists who, this year chose to spend the holidays in our country.

“The Italians are fascinated by Albania,” the Italian daily writes. “You can spend the night at the hotel for 30 euros and you can have a fancy dinner for 10 euros.”

According to the National Tourism Agency data, from January to July, about 182 thousand Italians have spent their holidays in Albania, a 56% increase compared to the prior year.

“So far, Albania remains the favorite country for Italians, with new buildings, low-costs, seafood restaurants acceptable for non-rich people and beaches accessible at no cost” La Repubblica writes.

The article went on to add that the mountains and adventurous hills have made tourists enthusiastic, who come to do trekking, climbing, rafting and parachuting.

Meanwhile, the Bari port authorities confirmed to the media that 63% of travelers come from Albania and this trend is growing.

Based on the high number of tourists and to reduce the lines, Bari Port Authority has signed an agreement with the consular office in Bari in the service of improving border control.

For the representatives of tourist agencies, Albania remains the country with the best price-quality ratio.

For a week of vacation on the seaside coast, prices range from 400 euros for an apartment to 600 euros for a 4-star hotel, including a cruise ship.

While for a vacation week in Corfu, prices range from 1000 to 1300 euros.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter