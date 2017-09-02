Investment in culture, Mayor: 10,000 books will be given to the Tirana’s libraries

Tirana’s City Hall has started the reconstruction of the library in administrative unit number 9.

Now, readers will have a newly reconstructed place to enjoy their books and also to be part of cultural activities.

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj emphasized that investing in culture is the vital for the future of the city and society.

“The biggest issue for youth is the constant challenge that is coming from technology. I am not saying that we should live without smart phones, but we should not live without books either.

“We need to find a balance. Seeing this year’s economic statistics, which say that more betting shops and casinos have closed, and more libraries and schools have opened is a really good news.

“The fewer casinos and the more schools and libraries we have, the brighter the future of our city will be.

“For this reason, I am really enthusiastic about the opening of this library” – declared the mayor.

Tirana’s city hall has promised to reconstruct three libraries this year and has also promised to provide more books for them.

“I am really glad that in a very short time, work has started for the reconstruction of another library. This is an investment in infrastructure and also in culture.

“This is the second library and we will soon finish with the third one.

“We have also 10,000 new books which will be distributed to the libraries of schools and neighborhoods” – declared the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj went on to announce that the city hall has taken measures for the start of the new school year, creating some information packages to the aid pupils and students, especially to those who come from different cities to study in Tirana and live in dormitories.

