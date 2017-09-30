Investment at Lake Park, City Hall is constructing a third sport area

Tirana’s city hall has started with the construction of a third sporting area at the Lake Park.

The area will be dedicated to sports’ professionals and also to citizens who enjoy playing sport.

“I am very happy that on the eve of Tirana’s Marathon, we will celebrate the opening of a new sport area in the city.

“This is an area of the lake park, where we initially intervened to demolish a large part of the cafés at the Geology-Mining University, which is mainly frequented by elite athletes.

“So, the southern part of the park is the most frequented by amateurs, whereas sports teams that do professional training come here.

“They need this area and I believe that the replacing the cafes with a sports’ area is an investment in the right direction for Tirana” – Veliaj said.

Tirana’s Marathon will be held on October 15 and the mayor called on citizens to register in order to promote a healthy life.

“I am enthusiastic that we have had a high number of registrations for Tirana’s marathon. 1,000 foreigners from Africa, Latin America and Europe have registered to participate.

“This is a greater encouragement for those who choose to live in a healthy way in Albania” – said the mayor, announcing that the operation to clear the Lake Park of illegal constructions will continue.

/oranews.tv/

