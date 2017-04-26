Internationals are not discouraged, Ambassadors make efforts to re-activate negotiations

It seems as though the failure of negotiations has not discouraged the foreign ambassadors in Tirane, who have continued with their efforts to solve the political crisis.

The US ambassador, Donald Lu, EU ambassador Romana Vlahutin, and the OSCE ambassador Berndt Borchard held meetings today with the Prime Minister and Assembly Speaker, discussing new opportunities to solve the current crisis.

Prime Minister Edi Rama started his day with a meeting with his government ally, assembly speaker Ilir Meta. The meeting of the allies, every Wednesday morning is a routine, but it has another meaning since the negotiations failed and the country is in a deep constitutional crisis.

After leaving the assembly speaker’s office, Prime Minister Rama received the US ambassador, who has recently been engaged helping the parties find compromise, in his office.

While the Prime Minister was meeting with the US ambassador, the EU ambassador held a meeting with the ambassadors of the EU countries.

Meanwhile, the DP chairman arrived at Abba center, but he said he was there to have lunch with his wife.

After finishing the meeting with the ambassadors of the EU countries, the EU ambassador, the US ambassador and the OSCE ambassador held a meeting with the assembly speaker for about 90 minutes.

After the meeting, they did not make any comment to the media, and the three them went to the Abba center.

The meetings were concluded, but efforts to find a solution still continue.

