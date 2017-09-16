International film festival, Radicalism and populism will be the subject of this edition

One of the most important events in Albanian cinematography, the International Human Rights Film Festival, will be launched on Monday, September 18.

Some sharp topics such as populism and radicalism will be addressed in the 12th edition of the film festival, which will be held at ‘Marubi’ Academy from September 18 to September 23.

The Director of the Marubi Film and Multimedia Academy, Kujtim Çashku, announced during the press conference that the 39 films included in the festival reflect the diversity of the world.

The president of International Film Festival, Theodor Orlin said the world is in a critical moment for radicalization and extremism.

“I am satisfied with the subjects that will be treated. Democracy and its rights are being threatened and it is very important that the Albanian people participate at the film festival” – Orlin said.

The Chairman of the International Film Festival Board, Robert Wilton, sees the event as a space for a common response to these challenges.

“We should face the challenges together and in a peaceful way” – Wilton said.

The Festival will also be organizing forums on human rights in order to discuss this year’s theme.

The International Human Rights Film Festival will end on September 23.

Screenings will take place at the Marubi Film and Multimedia Academy, the Central Film Archive, the Academy of Security, The Gallery and Skanderberg Square.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter