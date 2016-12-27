Increased security measures, State police at reinforced service during holidays

The Albanian State Police Director has increased the number of officers to reinforce services during the holiday period.

The State Police Director announced today that there are an increased number of police officers, especially at state institutions of special importance, in order to keep any situation under control during the holidays.

“The State Police has a detailed plan of procedures for all of its structures. The State Police will be present everywhere. Increased security measures are expected to prevent any incident or accident, and also fight against activities that aim to violate order and security”-declared The State Police Director, adding that the police have a list of people who are under observation.

“Measures for the last days of the year will be strengthened. The State Police will continue to investigate and observe all those who have previously committed criminal acts”-added the State Police Director.

Citizens have recently noticed a higher presence of police officers in the capital’s streets, in crossroads, and in strategic points the police determined.

Along with preserving order and preventing incidents or accidents, the police are also monitoring for any terrorist activities.

