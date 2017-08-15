‘IMSI Catcher’, Court rejects prosecution’s request for computer data

Tirana’s court today rejected the request by the prosecution to take data found on some equipment seized from the office of the State Police Director and the IT expert.

The presiding judge considered the prosecution’s request to be unfounded.

The prosecution’s request related to some computers that were seized from the office of the State Police Director and the IT expert, seized in the framework of investigations for the IMSI Catcher equipment.

The IMSI Catcher, according to the investigation of the task force unit, has entered the Albanian territory without a relevant authorization and could realize telephone interceptions.

But, the Italian side declared that the equipment is aimed at training the Albanian police.

“The prosecution has not declared or argued why it needs the seized data, as per the aim of the investigation, or what the seizing of such data may prove” – reads the court’s decision.

Further on, the judge argues that the prosecution started a legal proceeding against the State Police Director and IT experts in 2016 for dereliction of duty, and for actions that hamper the revelation of the truth.

However, none of these offenses are listed in article 208 of the code of criminal procedure and, therefore the data cannot be seized.

Back in 2016, the State Police Director, Haki Cako and two Directors from the Sector of Operational Forces were suspended for dereliction of duty, but later the appellate court rejected the decision for the dismissal of the officials.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the prosecution has appealed the court’s decision.

/oranews.tv/

