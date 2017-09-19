IMF experts in Tirane, the budget based on new ministries will be reviewed

Even though Albania has concluded the conditional agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a group of experts from the IMF have arrived in Tirana.

According to sources, it is learned that the IMF experts will discuss the required changes to the budget resulting from the restructuring of ministries, as a revision to the allocation of funds is needed.

The draft of the new budget is expected to be released within a few weeks to the Assembly.

The agreement with this important financial institution will be discussed in upcoming meetings.

At the end of the conditional agreement, which lasted for three years and saw Albania receive a fund of 370 million euro, the Minister of Finance left the possibility open for the renewal of the agreement.

Now, a political decision is expected to be made whether the collaboration with the International Monetary Fund will be on an advisory or conditional level.

The collection of tax on apartments will also be part of the discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

This is a good opportunity to increase the budget. The possibility to include tax on water bills is also being considered.

The experts of the International Monetary Fund are expected to hold meetings with senior executives of Albanian Financial Institutions, such as the Minister of Finance and Economy and the Governor of the Bank of Albania.

