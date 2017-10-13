Illegality , State Police announces measures

Following a case of illegal construction on the River Vjosa, state police have warned of punishment for all police structures that stay silent in the face of illegality.

Via a media outlet, the Director of Order in the State Police, Albert Dervishaj, said that territory control is the duty and responsibility of the local police structures.

“After a detailed analysis of the failure of police structures in allowing a construction at the Vjosa River, we have taken some measures.

“In addition to the dismissal of the police officer who is directly responsible for controlling the territory, his superiors and local police leaders have been also been dismissed from our Office.

“The measures also include the dismissal of two local leaders from the Gjirokastra Police, based on the conclusions by the Standards Directorate that they did not exercise their responsibility in reporting the case.

“We point out that the control of the territory, which also includes the preservation of the environment from any kind of environmental crime, is the duty and responsibility of the local police structures.

“The tough measures justify the size of the problem with the construction in the Kelcyra area.

“This is not the first case, and it certainly will not be the last, but there will be punishments for police structures and any other implicated structure, if they do not react or choose to stay silence in the face of crime, whatever and wherever it is.

“Illegal construction is considered an environmental crime and the State Police will continue to lead this war against it.

“Following the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior, issued in all local police directorates, a detailed analysis will be undertaken on the issues raised and measures will be taken in order to have reflection” – declared the Director of Order in the State Police.

