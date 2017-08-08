Hot weather, Temperatures to exceed 40 degrees Celsius this week
08/08/2017 - 18:06
You might not be surprised to hear that the extremely high temperatures will continue this week; the entire country to be swept with hot weather.

This situation is not only affecting Albania, but the entire Balkan region.

The Institute of Geosciences informs that temperatures will exceed 40 degrees Celsius this week, though a slight decrease in temperatures is expected by the end of the week.

Commenting on the likelihood of fires, the experts from the Institute of Geosciences say that the central and southern parts of the country, mainly Tirana, Elbasan, Fier, Berat, Vlorë and Gjirokastër, will be faced with a problematic situation.

According to the experts, the risk from fires will continue until at least Friday and the risk for the spread of flames is expected to be particularly high in Shkodër.

Regarding the water situation, no rainfalls are expected, with the exception of some isolated showers in mountainous areas.

Water resources are at their critical levels due to the drought and the country is faced with restrictions on drinking water.

