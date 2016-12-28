Holiday gifts, PM and Ministers distributed gifts to social care institutions

Under the motto, ‘Love is needed during holidays”, the Prime Minister, various Ministers, State officials, and MPs organized a festive atmosphere and distributed gifts at 28 social care institutions all around Albania today.

Prime Minister Edi Rama was at Tirana’s asylum for the elderly, and The Vice Prime Minister distributed gifts to needy families in Pogradec.

The Minister of Health visited a center for disable children in Durres, and the Minister of Economy was in Shkodër.

The Minister of Social Welfare visited with Berat’s children of police officers who have fallen on duty, to whom he gave assurance that the government will be focused on their education and on their needs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs visited with children affected by blood feuds, who are isolated as they celebrate the holidays, pledging to the children that the Judicial Reform will help solve the blood feuds phenomenon.

Meanwhile, at a concert organized for the ‘Zyber Hallulli’ orphanage in Tirana, the Ministers of Social Welfare and of Defense declared that abandoned minors are in need of support and love.

The Minister of Education visited a center for disabled children in Lezhë, while the Minister of Culture and the Minister of Local Issues visited a home for the elderly in Gjirokastër.

The Minister of Energy visited a home for the elderly in Vlora, while the Minister of Transport distributed gifts to Vlora’s abandoned children.

