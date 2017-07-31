Harvard’s projects, Tirana’s City Hall will support three projects

Tirana’s City Hall will support the three first projects prepared by the students of Harvard University in cooperation with Albanian students of Architecture.

They have designed the development of the Central Park at the new boulevard, the suburban center for the Kombinat area and the improvements to building facades in the capital.

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj thanked the architects who worked for the realization of these projects and assured them that the projects will be funded and implemented.

“Our commitment is to make these dreams come true. Tirana’s city hall will make available the budget and the necessary staff to realize the three projects.

“I can’t wait to see these projects implemented” – declared the mayor during the meeting organized to present the projects.

The mayor praised the three projects, saying that they will be useful for the capital.

“The project for the Central Park at the new boulevard is what I like the most and am most excited about!

“For the first time, we will have not only the development of the infrastructure and the construction of the second part of the new boulevard, but also the creation of the Central park as a recreational and entertainment space.

“Regarding the second project for the transformation of the Kombinat area, work will start in order to convert it into one of Tirana’s suburban centers.

“The third project is related to the reconstruction of facades. This is an excellent opportunity for us to promote the arts culture here in Tirana” – declared the mayor.

