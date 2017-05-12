Hahn’s letter, MEPS Fleckenstein and Kukan support the statement

The letter the EU commissioner Johannes Hahn addressed to Albanian citizens yesterday, has received support from members of European Parliament, Knut Fleckenstein and Eduard Kukan.

Mr. Fleckenstein, who together with David McAllister, negotiated and served as mediator between the parties to help them reach consensus, wrote on twitter today:

“Support this message to Albanian people. Also after my talks in USA, all sad about the Situation. Responsibility is also clear”.

Earlier, member of European Parliament, Eduard Kukan tweeted that he fully supports the letter the commissioner Hahn addressed to the Albanian people, writing:

“Fully supporting Johannes Hahn and his statement to the Albanian citizens”.

Yesterday, the European commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn issued a statement for all Albanian citizens, expressing regret for the situation and harshly condemning the calls to hamper the citizens’ right to vote.

Mr. Hahn stressed that the European representatives made all their efforts to promote dialogue between the parties, and that the Democratic Party deliberately chose not to participate in elections.

Mr. Hahn clearly stated that the leaders will be held accountable if they try to derail the legitimate aspirations of the Albanian people for a better future.

At the end of the letter, Mr. Hahn emphasized that the EU will closely follow and monitor the electoral process, and will continue supporting Albania’s path towards EU membership.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter