Government’s program, PM presented the main objectives for the first 100 days

The Socialist Party’s national assembly gathered today.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, together with the ministers of his cabinet, presented the governing program for the first 100 days.

The main objectives are the cleaning out corrupt people from the administration, ensuring appropriate punishment of the corrupt and offering better services to citizens.

“To make a summary of what is the core of the first 100 days or, more realistically 300 days of governance, we need to clean all levels of administration from the wrongdoers and start the fight against inherit corruption.

“We should also reconstruct the mechanisms of the state. We will punish corruption and abuses by those in public administration.

“We should offer good services and we should not neglect a single detail related to corruption, abuses and bad behavior with citizens” – declared the Prime Minister.

He went on to add that vetting of state police will be conducted within the first 100 days of his governance.

“We need to work for the opening of negotiations for EU membership in the coming year.

“We need to establish the framework upon which the process for registration of Albanians who live abroad will be set up.

“We need to continue with our efforts to remove bureaucracies for documents and make things easier for the citizens.

“We should consider the economic diplomacy as a new approach to the country’s finances.

“We should establish the framework of vetting in state police in order to clean up the force.

“We should move forward with the national operation against criminal networks in a second phase to remove cannabis plants from our land once and for all” – said the Prime Minister.

Mr. Rama expressed determination to ensure small businesses are paying the value added tax.

“Paying taxes is an obligation for anyone who deals with economic activity. This is predicted in the constitution and the law” – clarified the Prime Minister.

The construction of national roads with European standards is another government priority. During his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the construction of the Arbri road.

