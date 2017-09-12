Government’s program, Berisha: Rama’s majority have lost the moral battle

Discussions in Parliament regarding the government’s program have been in progress since this morning.

All the Members of Parliament have given their comments on that which has been outlined by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Democrat MP, Sali Berisha, continued his accusations against the government, declaring the Prime Minister to be connected with crime and adding that foreign embassies are advising foreign investors to avoid Albania due the climate here.

“Apart from the constitution with laws, there also exists a moral constitution of the person, of the nation, of men and women, which stems from their spirit.

“But, in this moral constitution, you are big losers. In the moral constitution, you appear as a real pseudo-majority” – said the former Prime Minister Berisha.

Reaching the 20 minute point of his speech, the DP MP was interrupted by the assembly speaker Gramoz Ruçi, who advised the allowable time limit had been reached.

Despite this, the former Prime Minister made efforts to continue with his speech, but the Assembly Speaker interrupted him saying:

“Mr. Berisha, your time is over. Please, sit in your place and do not obligate me to take disciplinary measures”

At this point, the Democrat MP left the podium and returned to his seat.

The Minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj responded to Mr. Berisha, saying that the Democratic Party is in harmony with slandering.

The Minister of Interior went on to say that the government’s challenge is reaching European standards regarding order and security.

Mr. Xhafaj said that the government will draft an ambitious plan with 10 crucial points, in order to make the achievement of European standards possible.

