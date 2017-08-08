German model, a group of DP MPs will be trained by German MPs

The need for a strong and qualitative opposition has made the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha ask for some experienced German assistance.

Sources told Ora News that the DP chairman has asked the German Foundation “Konrad Adenaur” to organize a meeting with some new democrat MPs – who will sit for the first time in Albanian parliament – and a group of German MPs from the CDU.

The same sources said that the meeting will be held in the city of Como, while the discussion will be mainly focused on parliamentary discussions and exchanging experience.

The meeting will also focus on the process of making of laws and the process of discussion in parliamentary commissions.

The reforms that will be undertaken during the new parliamentary sessions, especially the Constitutional and Electoral Reforms are likely to be discussed.

The German Foundation Konrad Adenaur has continuously supported the efforts of the Democratic Party.

The foundation has exchanged its experience with Democrat MPs, Directors of Departments, and Directors of Structures on many occasions over the past 4 years.

Also, the German Foundation played an important role in drafting the program which the Democratic Party presented during their electoral campaign.

