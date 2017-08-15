Gas stations, City Hall has blocked 15 businesses without licenses

Tirana’s city hall continues with its operation to block gas stations operating illegally, that is, without licenses and necessary documents, along with the operators that have not paid their local taxes.

The city hall blocked 24 gas stations in the past 24 hours. 15 of them are blocked for not being equipped with a license and the needed documents.

The City Hall Police and the Directory of Local Taxes report that the recent operation was conducted at ‘Komuna e Parisit’, the Bllok area and the Rruga Durresit area.

According to the City Hall, 7 gas stations applied for the documents and paid their taxes and hence their blocks were removed.

Since the City hall started the operation, 27 gas stations have paid all their obligations.

According to the City Hall, 173 gas stations operate in the city and the undertaken operation aims at collecting all unpaid taxes and to equip the businesses with the relevant licenses, in order to operate in accordance with the law.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter