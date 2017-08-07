Gas explosion in Velipoje, Son of restaurant owner also dies due to severe burns

The death toll caused by the explosion, which occurred several days ago at a restaurant in Velipojë, has now risen to two.

The explosion, caused by gas leaking from a tank with a capacity of 1000L, has caused the death of the owner of the restaurant and now, also his son.

The owner of the restaurant died last week, with burns covering more than 95% of his body, while his 33 year old son passed away today, in a hospital in Turkey.

He was transferred in order receive more specialized treatment, but could not survive the severe wounds to his body caused by the burns.

It was learned that the son of the restaurant owner entered the fiery blaze in an attempt to save his father, but instead suffered his own serious injuries.

Both men were transported by helicopter to the Burns’ Department of Tirana Hospital.

Following the death of his father, the son was transferred to Turkey, after an appeal issued by his sister for better treatment, but still, he could not survive the critical injuries.

Two other people were injured in the explosion on July 28, but fortunately their injuries are not considered life threatening.

