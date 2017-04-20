Free vote, Berisha: Rama better commits suicide rather than resigning

Former Albanian Prime Minister, Sali Berisha spoke today from the protesters’ tent, calling on all the Democrats to continue their battle for free and fair elections, as according to him, there is no other way out.

Mr. Berisha considered the battle for free vote to be a saintly battle which asks for sacrifices. The former Prime Minister added that current Prime Minister, Edi Rama, should commit suicide instead of resigning, saying:

“I want to call on all Albanian people to continue with this path. No one wants stability more than we do. This is a mission for all of Albania. The battle is harsh. Edi Rama would be better to commit suicide rather than leave office. He will not leave and neither is he listening to our voice.”

“I want to make him a guarantee that we will make him to listen to our voice and he better listen to our voice in time. I wish that he would come to his senses and accepts the solution we have offered; nothing less than the freedom to vote”.

Making a comparison to the situation of Albania in 1990, Mr. Berisha declared that the country is now struggling against crime, which according to him, has the support of the Prime Minister, stating:

“I thought of the Albania of 1990, when we were fighting for a different Albania, the Albania of freedom and free votes. Today, we also have word two sides; the word of those who, with great sacrifice, are in this square for the future of their children and then in front of us we have the palaces of crime, drugs and violation of votes.”

Earlier, the Democratic MP Edmond Spaho accused the government of being connected to drug gangs and denounced directors of public administration, who according to him, are threatening the citizens to vote for the Socialist Party in the June 18 parliamentary elections.

He emphasized that only the provisional government can remove the corrupt people who want to steal the elections.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter