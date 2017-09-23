Former politically persecuted, Requests for complete compensation from government

The former politically persecuted are asking for compensation for the years that they spent in prison during communism.

During a protest held today, on the 5th anniversary of the death of a former persecuted, who set himself on fire, the former persecuted warned they intend to escalate their stance.

During the protest, the former politically persecuted also raised some accusations that people who have never been persecuted politically are taking compensation with false claims of persecution.

The former persecuted announced that they will start a hunger strike.

“We are asking for improvements to the lives of the formerly persecuted. We will enter a 24 hour hunger strike” – they declared.

The former politically persecuted are waiting for a reaction from the Prime Minister, otherwise they say they will ask for the help of Diplomatic Representatives.

