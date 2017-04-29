Foreign Minister in Malta, Bushati asked for an added EU presence in the Western Balkans

Albania’s Foreign Minister, Ditmir Bushati is on an official visit to Malta.

Invited by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and Malta’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister Bushati participated in the informal meeting with the EU foreign ministers held in Malta.

The discussions focused on the security challenges in Europe, the recent developments in Macedonia, the fight against terrorism and the need for more interaction with EU candidate countries in this context.

Bushati emphasized the need of both an added presence from the EU in the Western Balkans, as well as a stance of cohesion from member countries on ways of resolving crises in the region, stating:

“An approach like this would contribute to defusing tensions caused by the resistance to reforms. Stability should not be asked for at the expense of democracy.

In order for the European Union to keep its influence and its transforming role in the region, the support for these reforms needs to be accompanied by instruments that encourage economic growth.

Security is tightly connected with development. We should focus more on development, offering economic opportunities for the youth and on social inclusion”

Furthermore, Minister Bushati expressed that the EU has constant support from Albania’s political accordance in order to address the common security challenges. He highlighted the contribution our country has made in facing these challenges.

/oranews.tv/

