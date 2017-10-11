Food safety, Mayor inspected work for rehabilitation of a market in the capital

Having food safety as a primary aim, Tirana’s city hall is focused on improving the conditions of markets.

The city hall has started its work for the reconstruction of the market for fruits and vegetables in administrative unit 5 of the capital.

During the inspection of the works, the mayor gave assurance that the market will offer modern standards and declared that ambulant salesmen will not be allowed to sell in streets.

The mayor stated that the market will guarantee good hygiene for the products and that the number of the salesmen will increase given the call for ambulant salesmen to sell their products in the market, which will offer more appropriate conditions.

“Practically, we are quadrupling the market. There will be more space for salesmen. This is an area has a high number of residents.

“This month we have been really focused on food safety and having the ambulant salesmen sell in the markets, not in the streets where there is no hygiene at all.

“We have understood their needs before, when the city hall did not have enough markets, but now they can have their own space” – declared the mayor.

He warned that upon completion of the new market building, the city hall will start an action to rehabilitate all entrances and exits in the area, in order to increase safety for pedestrians and drivers.

“I ask everyone for collaboration and in three weeks we will be here again to see that the promise was kept and that the market is in optimal condition.

“Then we will continue with an action to rehabilitate road axes, which at the moment are a bit of a labyrinth” – said the mayor.

The Project for the rehabilitation of the market provides for all necessary repairs.

The city hall will replace coverings to guarantee the protection of traders and citizens during rainfall and also to help protect against high temperatures during the summer.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter