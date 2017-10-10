Food authority, 2 inspectors from Korça were arrested for dereliction of duty

Two inspectors from the National Food Authority in Korça were arrested today, charged dereliction of duty.

A citizen crossing the border from Macedonia to Albania with a significant amount of industrial grapes was assisted by the inspectors who compiled a report incorrectly declaring the grapes as “goods without excise”.

The inspectors acted as such to ensure the citizen was able to avoid customs duties and it is because of this that they were apprehended.

Verifications resulted that documents for half of the 4600 kg of grapes were falsified and that the product’s quality was also changed.

The police statement says that, following this case, the two inspectors involved, who were operating at Qafë-Thanë custom point, are suspected of abusing their positions.

