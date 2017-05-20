FM on SP-DP agreement, Bushati: The agreement guarantees implementation of vetting

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati, commented today on the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and the Democratic Party chairman for solving the political crisis.

Speaking from Shkodra, where he participated at the competition “Colors of Albania’, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the agreement is a good omen for the country and that it paves the way for succession into the European Union.

The Minister has made mention on numerous occasions that he considers a lot of time to have been wasted regarding progress towards EU membership.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister declared:

“The Albanian people have been waiting for the implementation of vetting laws and the internationals have made significant investment.

“The agreement provides for the implementation of vetting laws as well as ensuring the holding of elections is in accordance with the constitution. It offers a guarantee that a positive climate will be created for the electoral process.

“The agreement has some other aspects, which I would consider to be a good omen for the country; I am talking about what is coming after June 25 when Albania sits at the negotiation table to discuss EU membership.

“There are some reforms, which in one way or another, will require the contribution of both main parties in the country.”

When asked about any possible pact between the Socialist Party and Democratic Party after the June 25 elections, the Minister of Foreign Affairs advised:

“Every political party, including the Socialist Party, is committed to an honest process. Our objective is to receive a large number of seats in parliament.

“Over the coming week, it is in the interest of everyone to make the right vote in parliament, not only regarding vetting, but also the changes for which we have agreed.

“We hope a new chapter will open after June 25, referring also to the points of the agreements related to the negotiations between Albania and the EU concerning membership”

