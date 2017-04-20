FM Bushati in US, Minister of Foreign Affairs received support for the judicial reform

Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati is on an official visit to Washington D.C. where he held meetings with EU officials.

The head of the Albanian diplomacy held a number of important meetings, where he received support for the judicial reform. He met with President Trump’s Vice councilor for National Security, K.T. McFarland.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the consolidation of the US-Albania strategic partnership, especially in the areas of long-term interest for the security and well-being of both countries.

In a statement to Voice of America, Minister Bushati spoke in detail about his meeting with Mrs. McFarland, stating:

“We discussed the relation between Albania and the US, as well as our joint commitment to several international fronts. We also talked about the support the US has given to reforms, especially to the judicial reform and security issues”

Minister Bushati also added that the political developments in the country were not discussed in the meetings clarifying saying:

“I received the best impressions in terms of the course Albania has been following in recent years and support for further progress. We did not discuss domestic developments in Albania, because, according to the US standpoints, these issues are addressed in other forums.”

Minister Bushati was also invited to a round table organized by the German Marshall Fund, where he categorically denied the existence of Tirana’s platform for Macedonia.

The Foreign Minister said considering an Albanian political statement as a platform is a mistake, adding that Albania does not interfere in Macedonia’s internal issues, but only advises it in friendly terms.

