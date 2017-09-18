Fleckenstein in Albania, MEP met with President, Assembly Speaker, & DP chairman

Rapporteur for Albania in the European Parliament, Knut Fleckenstein is in Albania.

Mr. Fleckenstein held a meeting with President of the country, Ilir Meta.

Comprehensive reforms and consensus between the majority and the opposition were the focus of the meeting.

According to the announcement from president’s office, the President of the Republic put emphasis on the collaboration between the majority and the opposition.

“The advancement of comprehensive reforms, with wide consensus between the majority and the opposition is very important.

“This aims to enable a climate of trust and close interaction, to progress further with the objective of Albania’s integration into the European Union.” – declared the President.

Mr. Meta went on to highlight that the implementation of judicial reform is of major importance, especially the vetting process, which will help with the swift creation of new justice institutions.

Mr. Fleckenstein also held a meeting with the assembly speaker, Mr. Gramoz Ruçi who declared that the election result is a clear mandate for the realization of reforms.

“We have started with the implementation of the judicial reform, which was approved with consensus in July of 2016.

“The judicial reform will significantly strengthen the fight against organized crime and corruption” – announced Mr. Ruçi.

Afterward, MEP Fleckenstein held a meeting with the DP chairman Lulzim Basha at the Democratic Party’s headquarters.

