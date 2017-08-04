Fires’ situation, Minister of Interior held a meeting with President Ilir Meta

The Minister of Interior, Dritan Demiraj, held a meeting lasting 40 minutes with President Ilir Meta, reporting on the fire situation across the country and the measures being taken to combat them.

According to an announcement from the President’s office, the President took interest in knowing what the responsible authorities are doing in order to tackle the difficult situation.

The President has called on all central and local authorities to continue with their efforts.

President Meta added that intensive communication between authorities is required, in order to effectively take the necessary measures and come to the aid of the citizens affected by fires.

State police today arrested two people for deliberately starting fires, a crime which the Minister of Interior considers to be against National Security.

A 46 year old person stands accused of setting fire in the Shën Koll village, while Vlora’s police arrested a 37 year old person, accused of lighting a fire in Karaburun.

