Fires in Dibra areas, Problematic situation in Bulqizë, Viva helicopters come to aid

The fire situation is problematic in Mat, Klos, and Bulqizë, where there are still active blazes.

Dibra’s prefect told Ora News that firefighting teams are engaged to extinguish the flames, adding that the fires are not risking nearby houses.

Volunteer teams and Viva helicopters are also engaged to help the firefighting teams.

“The situation is more problematic in Bulqizë where 4 blazes are still active.

“In the Gurrë village of Klos, a Viva helicopter conducted a 7 hour operation to extinguish the flames” – declared Bulqiza’s prefect.

He went on to add that there IS a lack of commitment from local governments, because of the absence of means and human resources to handle such situations.

Meanwhile, the Director of Forests weighed in on the fire situation in Bulqizë, saying that it is really serious despite the intervention made.

The Director of Forests added that the fires erupted from human causes. The Director of Forests calls on specialized structures to find out those who set the fires.

The Directors of Forests asks for the intervention of military forces from the air in order to normalize the situation.

Considerable damage has already been caused by the fires.

Dozens of hectares of pastures, bushes and forests have burned, but luckily no people or livestock have been hurt.

