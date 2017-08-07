Fires in Albania, 9 blazes erupted in past 24 hours, fire in Dukat now extinguished

The Civil Emergency Service has reported 9 new fires in the past 24 hours. Affected areas include Dibër, Vlorë, Elbasan, Berat, Durrës and Tiranë.

The fire-fighting teams, assisted by firefighting vehicles, military forces and some helicopters, have all been battling the blazes.

An air mission was undertaken in the Dibër area to extinguish the flames, which burned about 20 hectares of pine trees.

The operations to extinguish blazes in the Dukat village, near the national park of Llogara, have been successful.

All the fires have now been extinguished, though not without consequence, as 60 hectares of land has been burned.

The two helicopters from Greece have to come to aid in the Vlora area, where a considerable surface of bushes was burned.

Fire erupted in a wooden surface at Dushku Lake in Elbasan. The firefighting service found it difficult to intervene because of the rugged terrain and the fire has not yet been extinguished.

A considerable surface of bushes and pines has already been burned.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, a fire in Skrapar has also burned a significant area of pines and bushes.

200 olive trees were burned in the Durres area.

Another fire erupted near Dajti Mountain in a surface of bushes and pines. Firefighting teams have been sent and the operation to extinguish the flames there continues.

The hot weather and drought have favored spread of fire. The weather forecast reported that the temperatures will be high again tomorrow.

Expected temperatures in the mountainous areas range from 19°C to 38°C; in the lowlands 20°C up to 41°C and in the coastal area 22°C to 38°C.

The persisting hot weather ensures the danger of fire remains and as such, the Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring across the country.

Should you notice any signs of fire, do ensure you contact the emergency numbers as per the request of the Civil Emergency Service.

