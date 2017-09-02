Fires in Albania, 8 blazes erupted in past 24 hours

The Civil Emergency Service has reported 8 new fires in the past 24 hours. Affected areas include Shkodër, Lezhë, Dibër and Berat.

70 fire-fighting teams, assisted by 14 firefighting vehicles, 150 military forces, helicopters, dozens of volunteers and 50 employees of the Directory of Forests have all been battling the blazes.

Fire in the Tarabosh mountain of Shkodra has been extinguished.

The firefighters, aided by the military teams and the residents of the area, managed to isolate the flames, and extinguish them this morning.

An employee of Shkodra’s firefighting service was injured during the operation, but fortunately is not in a life-threatening condition.

In the Bushat village of Shkodra, fire erupted in an area with bushes and pines, near a former military ward.

The flames, which were favored by strong winds, burned a considerable surface of land, but firefighting and military teams extinguished all the blazes.

In Lezhë, the firefighting and military teams continue their operation to extinguish the flames in Mirdita.

The operation started yesterday but the blazes could not be extinguished due to the mountainous terrain.

30 military forces are currently battling to extinguish the remaining blazes.

The situation is the same in Dibër, where in the Lura village the rugged terrain has made the work of the firefighters difficult.

The operation to extinguish the flames continues today.

The mountainous, rugged terrain, combined with the large surface area of the fire, means that this blaze is particularly challenging for the firefighters and military forces deployed there.

In Berat, fire erupted in a surface of bushes and olive trees. The flames were luckily extinguished.

Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring throughout the country.

Should you notice any signs of fire, do ensure you contact emergency phone numbers, as per the request of the Civil Emergency Service.

