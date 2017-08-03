Fires in Albania, 25 erupted in past 24 hours, situation critical in Llogara

The past month has seen the entire country of Albania blanketed by flames due the persistent high temperatures.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, 25 fires erupted, just the past 24 hours.

Different areas across the country have been affected, including Tiranë, Vlorë, Dibër, Elbasan and Berat.

114 fire-fighting teams, assisted by 20 employees of the Albanian guard, 130 military forces and some helicopters, have all been battling the blazes.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, 10 hectares of different types of bushes and shrubs were burned in Tirana, mainly in the village of Ibë; and a considerable area of land was burned in Berat.

The Civil Emergency Services were assisted by military forces in order to put out the blazes at Dajti Mountain in Tirana, Dukat in Vlora, and in Elbasan.

In Tiranë, the fire re-activated again and whilst the firefighting teams isolated most of the blaze, the military force is still continuing their operation to control the situation.

Also proving difficult is the fire active in the Dukat area near Llogara. As the fire covers areas across mountainous terrain, it is proving a difficult intervention.

There are currently 20 un-extinguished fires burning across the country, many proving difficult to control.

Firefighting teams are also trying to extinguish flames in the Krastë village near Elbasan.

As they are unable to gain access to the rugged terrain, the assistance of the Emergency Service in the European Union was requested.

The Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring throughout the country, because the danger of fire persists due to the hot weather.

The Civil Emergency Service once again reiterated its appeal for citizens to call emergency phone numbers should they see any sign of fire.

