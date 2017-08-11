Fires in Albania, 19 blazes erupted in the past 24 hours

The Civil Emergency Service has reported 19 new fires in the past 24 hours. Affected areas include Tiranë, Dibër, Elbasan, Vlorë and Gjirokastër.

124 fire-fighting teams, assisted by 22 firefighting vehicles, 110 military forces, helicopters, dozens of volunteers and employees of the Directory of Forests have all been battling the blazes.

Fires have burned dozens of hectares of bushes and trees, and put many houses at risk.

Two helicopters are expected to arrive from Greece to help with the operations in the Dropull area.

In Tirane, the operation to extinguish the flames near the Krraba tunnel continues.

Firefighting teams, supported by military forces, extinguished the fire near the entrance of the tunnel, but another blaze continues to be active in the mountainous area, slightly away from the tunnel.

The blaze is temporarily isolated but the operation is still ongoing.

The operation to extinguish the fire near the Shëngjergj village also continues.

Firefighters and a helicopter are battling the blaze, but isolating the flames has been difficult due to the rugged terrain.

The fire in Shëngjergj is burning bushes and pines.

In the Pezë area, firefighters have isolated the blazes and there is no risk to nearby houses, although a considerable area of bushes and pasture has been burned.

In the Elbasan area, fire is still active in Gjinar, with the mountainous terrain, strong winds and high temperatures all favoring the flames there.

Military forces have been sent to help with the operation. The teams have managed to isolate some of the blazes but the operation is ongoing.

In Dibër, 12 blazes are still active in some areas, burning dozens of hectares of bushes and pines.

The firefighting teams, supported by military forces are trying to extinguish the flames and isolate the blazes.

Volunteer forces and employees of the Directory of Forests are also engaged in the battle to extinguish the flames.

Operations are also being carried in the Vlora area, where fires are active in 4 villages.

The firefighting teams are aided by military forces and employees of forest directory and continue the battle with the flames.

In Gjirokastër, the firefighting teams continue with the third day of their operation to extinguish flames in the Jorgucat village, where a surface of bushes and pasture is burning.

A big fire erupted in Dropull, which is risking the nearby houses.

Firefighters, city hall employees, state police forces and residents of the area are engaged in extinguishing the flames, but the mountainous terrain has made their work difficult.

The hot weather, drought and strong winds have favored the spread of fires across the country.

The persisting hot weather ensures the danger of fire remains and as such, the Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring throughout the country.

Should you notice any signs of fire, do ensure you contact emergency phone numbers, as per the request of the Civil Emergency Service.

