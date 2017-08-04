Fires in Albania, 15 blazes in past 24 hours, situation continues to be problematic

The Civil Emergency Service have reported 15 new fires in the past 24 hours, in areas across the country such as Tiranë, Vlorë, Dibër, Elbasan, Shkodër, Fier, Berat and Lezha.

109 fire-fighting teams, assisted by 24 firefighting vehicles, 90 military forces and some helicopters, have all been battling the blazes.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, the situation has improved at Dajti Mountain after the intervention of helicopters, but the firefighting teams and military teams are monitoring Dajti Mountain to see whether any hidden blaze re-activates.

The situation is further aggravated in the Dukat village near Llogara Park as strong winds assisted the spread of the flames across a wider area.

The Emergency Service has requested assistance from their European counterpart to battle the blaze.

Fires continue to rage in the Dibra areas, where intervention has been difficult due to the mountainous terrain and considerable area of bushes and pines that are burning.

Fire re-activated again in the Librazhd area, where a large area of bushes and pines have been burned.

3 hectares of medical plants were burned in Shkodër.

The Civil Emergency Service reports that a substantial area of bushes and pines were also burned in Fier, Berat and Lezha.

The Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring throughout the country, because the danger of fire persists due to the hot weather.

Once again, the Civil Emergency Service reiterated its appeal for citizens to call emergency phone numbers should they see any sign of fire.

