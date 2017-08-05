Fires in Albania, 15 blazes in past 24 hours, helicopters from Greece come to aid

The Civil Emergency Service has reported 15 new fires in the past 24 hours. Affected areas include Tirane, Vlorë, Durrës, Elbasan, Korçë, Gjirokastër, Dibër, and Lezhë.

125 fire-fighting teams, assisted by firefighting vehicles, 160 military forces and some helicopters, have all been battling the blazes.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, the situation has improved at Dajti Mountain after the intervention of helicopters.

Fire in the wooden area of Ndroq was extinguished after the intervention of the firefighting vehicles and military forces.

The situation in the Dukat village, near Llogara Park, remains concerning, as strong winds continue to spread the flames.

2 helicopters from Greece have come to the aid of the firefighting service and military forces, but the blaze is still active.

The difficult situation is further exacerbated by the rugged, mountainous terrain.

Multiple fires continue to rage in the Dibra vicinity, the most intense covering a large wooded area.

Firefighting teams are further supported by volunteers but are still struggling to extinguish the fires due to the large area affected, and the harsh conditions posed by the terrain.

The Civil Emergency Service reports that 3 hectares of bushes, plants and fruit trees were burned in the Durrës area, but the fire has now been extinguished there.

0.2 hectares of bushes and shrubs along with 0.2 hectares of pines were burned in the Elbasan area; around 0.2 hectares of bushes and shrubs were burned in Korçë.

26 hectares of bushes and pasture were burned in Gjirokastër.

The persisting hot weather ensures the danger of fire remains and as such, the Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring across the country.

Should you notice any signs of fire, do ensure you contact the emergency numbers as per the request of the Civil Emergency Service.

/oranews.tv/

