Fires in Albania, 13 blazes erupted in past 24 hours

The Civil Emergency Service has reported 13 new fires in the past 24 hours. Affected areas include Dibër, Lezhë, Tiranë, Elbasan, Fier, Durrës, Gjirokastër and Berat.

128 fire-fighting teams, assisted by 21 firefighting vehicles, 215 military forces, helicopters, dozens of volunteers and employees of the Directory of Forests have all been battling the blazes.

Fires have burned dozens of hectares of bushes and trees, and put many houses at risk.

In Dibër, fires are still active in some areas, risking nearby houses.

The firefighting teams, supported by military forces have controlled the fire and prevented damage to houses, but the blaze is still active.

Volunteer forces and employees of the Directory of Forests are also engaged in the battle to extinguish the flames.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, about 5 hectares of bushes and pines have been burned in Lezhë so far.

Blazes in some areas have re-activated and military forces are aiding the firefighting teams from the air, as intervention from land is difficult because of the mountainous terrain.

In Tirane, the operation to extinguish the flames near the Krraba tunnel continues. Firefighting teams are being supported by military forces.

The blazes are temporarily isolated but the operation is ongoing.

The operation to extinguish the fire near the Shëngjergj village also continues.

Firefighters and a helicopter are battling with blazes but isolating the flames has been difficult due to the rugged terrain. The fire in Shëngjergj is burning bushes and pines.

In the Elbasan area, fire is still active in Gjinar, with the mountainous terrain, strong winds and high temperatures all favoring the flames there.

Military forces have been sent to help with the operation.

Meanwhile, fire in Librazhd has been completely extinguished after an air intervention.

Fires were also completely extinguished in the Fier area, where bushes and olive trees were burned.

According to the Civil Emergency Service, 5 hectares of bushes and pines were burned in the Durrës area, though the blaze is reported to have been completely extinguished.

In Gjirokastër, the firefighting teams continue with their operation to extinguish flames in Jorgucat village where a surface with bushes and pastures is burning.

Military forces have also been sent to help with the operation there, which is still ongoing.

In Berat, flames are still active in Bogova Park. Firefighting teams could not enter to extinguish the flames due to the rugged terrain. A helicopter will be sent to put out the fire.

The hot weather, drought and strong winds have favored spread of fires across the country.

The persisting hot weather ensures the danger of fire remains and as such, the Civil Emergency Specialists are keeping the situation under constant monitoring throughout the country.

Should you notice any signs of fire, do ensure you contact emergency phone numbers, as per the request of the Civil Emergency Service.

