Fire situation, Minister of Defense advises situation is difficult

The Minister of Defense, Mimi Kodheli today discussed the difficulties in coping with the fire situation in the country, due to the hot weather and drought.

During a press conference, the Minister of Defense gave information on the missions undertaken in different regions of the country, as well as the engagement of the Armed Forces.

The Minister praised the cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the Civil Emergency Services.

“The current climatic conditions are beyond the norm for Albania, with very high temperatures and non-existent rainfalls. This has put the country in a very difficult situation.

“One third of all Armed Forces have been engaged to extinguish the fires. Helicopters from the Armed Forces have been directly assisting in putting out the fires.

“I emphasize that these tasks are beyond their commitment. The situation is difficult not only in Albania, but all over Europe.

“The government has provided their maximum commitment to solving this situation. The Prime Minister is following all the operations we have undertaken.

“Our soldiers have carried out 102 missions in help of the community, in 12 regions – in only a month.

“There have been 2750 soldiers committed to these missions, or 1/3 of all the Armed Forces.

“320 military vehicles have been used in the operations” – declared the Minister of Defense, praising the cooperation between state structures.

The Minister also thanked neighboring countries, for providing help to Albania during this difficult situation.

“We have received support from our neighbors. Italian and Greek aircraft have joined in on our missions”, said the minister.

A medal for distinguished service was accorded to a soldier of the Armed Forces who was injured during a mission for extinguishing a fire in Shëngjergj area.

At the end, the Minister of Defense issued an appeal to citizens. “I call on all citizens to ensure their contributions to the situation are positive.

“I call on them not to provoke the situation. The missions have cost more than 30 million lek of taxpayers’ money.

“You should be careful, especially when throwing cigarette butts. We must conserve the trees and pastures”, said the minister.

The Head of Emergency Services has also considered the situation to be difficult and thanked the readiness of both the Armed Forces and of the Viva Company, for their help with helicopters.

The Head of Emergency Services also praised state structures, which according to him, have been in complete readiness to cope with the situation.

