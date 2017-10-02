Fight against crime, Lu: 4 clans made up of 20 crime families manage criminal operations

The US ambassador to our country, Donald Lu today issued strong accusations against the justice system of Albania.

Present for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Magistrate School, the US Ambassador said that there are four criminal clans in Albania, which include 20 criminal families.

“According to U.S. State Department reports, Albania is a center of organized crime activity which includes trafficking of drugs, weapons, and prostitution.

“Four major clans made up of 20 crime families manage criminal operations that include human trafficking, blackmail, car theft and money laundering.

“Albania has a substantial black market for smuggled goods – primarily tobacco, jewelry, stolen cars and mobile phones.

“The country remains an attractive location to conduct money laundering operations because of rampant corruption and a weak legal system.

“There are some famous names of Albanian criminals, like convicted drug trafficker Emiljano Shullazi, whom the media claims continues to carry out drug and arms trafficking from his pre-trial detention cell.

“Or Lul Berisha, the head of the violent Durres gang who was mistakenly released from prison early by prison officials.

“This resulted in the arrest of the director of the prison and the prison lawyer, but Lul Berisha mysteriously remains free.

“And finally the magician Klement Balili, an international drug trafficker wanted by Greece and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, but who has managed to escape Albanian justice for 18 months through the incompetence of prosecutors, the police and the Ministry of Justice.

“There are many more Shullazis, Lul Berishas and Klement Balilis in Albania. Albania’s criminal leaders are seldom arrested and almost never prosecuted.

“In 2016, the police arrested 1,349 people for offenses linked to drug trafficking. Less than 100 of these arrests led to drug trafficking convictions in the Serious Crime Court.

“Even more troubling, there were zero convictions, zero arrests, and zero prosecutions, of any big fish for organizing, leading or financing drug trafficking organizations in 2016.

“And there were also zero in 2015” – declared the US ambassador.

Mr Lu went on to bring up the murder case of judge Fildes Hafizi.

“The judicial system of Albania failed Fildes. The system failed to keep her dangerous husband in prison. It failed to protect her when he was released.

“Fildes, like other women in Albania who are victims of domestic violence, deserve better from their justice system” – said the ambassador.

Adding that the Albanian people should be proud of removing the criminals from parliament and according to him, the parliament of 2017 is better than that of 2016.

The EU ambassador Romana Vlahutin said that the European Union will support any institution that will fight against corruption.

According to her, Albania will have a new judicial system and the vetting process will be completed successfully.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter