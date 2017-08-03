Fight against cannabis, State Police & Guardia di Finanza continue air monitoring

The Albania- Italy task force against cannabis has launched a review operation from the air throughout Albanian territory.

State Police, in cooperation with Guardia di Finanza, have continued the flight operation for the identification and detection of narcotic plants in the framework of the fight against cannabis.

“Joint air monitoring is being conducted by Albanian State Police, Italian Criminal Police and Guardia di Finanza.

“The aim is to prevent, detect and fight against cultivation and trafficking of narcotics.

“State Police will search and review every corner of the country’s territory, even in the most mountainous territory which is difficult to be reached by the State Police.

“Supported by the partners, we will control the territory by air and land” read the announcement of the State Police.

Helicopters of the Guardia di Finanza and the State Police will continue to coordinate flights to maintain control over the entire territory of the country.

The coordination of the joint actions between the State Police and the Italian Police is carried out by the National Coordinator of the Italian Police and the Air Force Mission Coordinator.

