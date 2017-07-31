Fight against cannabis, PM: Police are ready for a big national operation

Prime Minister Edi Rama today gathered the operational office, to report on the fight against cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

The Prime Minister praised the state police work, which according to Mr. Rama, is towards its complete realization.

“The ambitious objective to end the cultivation of cannabis in the Republic of Albania, a phenomenon that stains our country, is towards its complete realization.

“If our action plan succeeds in cracking down on the cannabis plantations from growers, then we will proceed with the investigation.

“We will identify and punish the criminal elements who have illicitly earned huge amounts of money in a completely illegal way” – declared the Prime Minister.

He went on to ask the state police to launch a big national operation after the tourist season, in order to fight against the cultivators who have benefited from this phenomenon and to seize their criminal assets.

“This is the moment the state police are preparing for a big national operation, to check the elements with criminal records throughout the country, those who have the status as “the strongest” in the area.

“In my viewpoint, they are easily identified, and their assets can easily be seized.

“Police have the right information on names, actions, relations and movements of these kinds of germs.

“It is the right moment for a successful operation in order to send a clear message to the citizens of this country, that the time when the state was merely an alternative form of security, is already gone” added Mr. Rama.

The Prime Minister also expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of some officials of the local government, who according to him, do not appear to be at the right level in the fight against cannabis cultivation.

