February 18 protest, DP Chairman: Citizens will take their fate in their hands

Democratic Party Chairman, Lulzim Basha, held a meeting today with some young people of Democratic Party branch number two.

After the meeting with the youth, the DP Chairman said that the government has persecuted its citizens and that this is the time for citizens to take the fate of the country into their hands.

The DP Chairman invited citizens to join the February 18th protest and warned of a scenario like that of the protest in Romania.

The DP Chairman said that the citizens should rise up and bring corruption and crime to an end and guarantee free and honest elections.

According to the DP Chairman, the February 18th protest of the Democratic Party is the beginning of a new wave of popular protests.

“There is no corrupt government that can handle the citizens and youth when they protest. We saw the protest in Romania. Now, it’s Albanias’ turn to rise against unemployment, poverty, against a collapsed health system, against an education system which is in its worst days, against youth discrimination.

Criminals are becoming MPs, and Mayors. They are becoming rich while the youth and intellectuals have no other choice than to leave the country. This must come to an end and this is up to the youth. Let us rise together on February 18th. Tirana’s youth is ready. I call on the young people wherever they are to join our protest”-declared the DP Chairman, adding that the protests will bring change to Albania.

When asked whether he was ready to meet with the Prime Minister, driven by the statement of the European Parliament member, Eduard Kukan, who asked for the Parties to sit and discuss the Electoral Reform and reach an agreement, the DP Chairman had this to say:

“The corrupt and incriminated do not want an agreement for the good of citizens. They want Albania as it is, so that they can steal. The corrupt politicians will receive the citizens’ answer starting February 18th in Tirana and all around Albania. This is the beginning of a movement to change the fate of this country once and for all, bringing the corrupt Republic to an end”-declared Basha.

The Democratic Party is organizing a protest for February 18th asking for free and honest elections, after the refusal to apply electronic voting and counting, a condition set by the DP.

