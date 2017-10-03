Extra funds for armed forces, Minister of Defense: 400 million lek more for defense

The Albanian government has increased its funds for the armed forces by an additional 400 million lek.

The news was announced by the Minister of Defense, Olta Xhaçka, during a joint press conference held with her Polish counterpart.

The fund will be used for a new radar for the armed forces and for their further modernization.

The minister of defense announced that a radar for observing Albanian airspace will be established in collaboration with the USA.

The Minister praised the support Poland has given to Albania for European integration and for Albania’s membership in NATO.

“We discussed about the establishment of a center of excellence for the study of the phenomenon of foreign fighters.

“We increased the budget for defense through the normative act. There is 400 million lek more at our disposal, which will be used to modernize the armed forces” – said the Minister of Defense.

The Polish Minister of Defense honored two Albanian Vice Colonels with the medal “polish campaign stars” for their service to a mission in Afghanistan where they worked closely with polish soldiers.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter