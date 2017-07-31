Explosion in Velipoje, State technical inspectorate was not aware of the gas tank

The state technical inspectorate issued a statement on the explosion in Velipoje, declaring that it was not aware of the installation of the gas tank and that the restaurant’s owner has acted in complete secret with the gas tank.

The state technical inspectorate goes on to say that the gas tank was installed without respecting technical conditions, but the inspectors had no information about the presence of the gas tank.

The state technical inspectorate emphasizes that despite the checks, the inspectors did not discover the gas tank.

The state technical inspectorate announces that about 2,300 checks have been made between January and July and 200 orders of prohibition have been issued.

The explosion was serious, with the owner of the restaurant dying after suffering burns to 95% of his body.

His 33 year old son is in a critical condition at Tirana’s hospital, while another two injured persons are at Shkodra’s hospital.

Given the gravity of the explosion in Velipoje, the state technical inspectorate will ask for a change in the law on checking the subjects that use gas.

The inspectorate has requested cooperation from citizens, asking them to denounce cases of violations and to check their gas cylinders.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter