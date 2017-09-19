European integration, Fleckenstein: Negotiations can open by March 2018

After his meetings with the main political leaders in our country, the Rapporteur for Albania in the European Parliament, Knut Fleckenstein gave a press conference today.

Mr. Fleckenstein announced that the opening of negotiations for membership with European Union could happen as early as March of 2018.

He went on to declare that there are no additional conditions for Albania’s integration, only the fulfillment of the 5 priorities already outlined.

The Member of the European Parliament put the emphasis on the implementation of judicial reform, for which he noted is not going to be an easy process.

“I spoke with Albanian officials about elections and developments with the 5 key priorities.

“Creating additional conditions for the opening of negotiations would not be honest.

“But, I can confirm to you that we, at the European Parliament, will work and encourage the EU’s stakeholders so that the negotiations are opened by the first half of the coming year.

“If Albania continues on its path of reforms, the decision will be made in June and everything can start in the same month” – declared Fleckenstein.

He went on to clarify that the decision for the opening of negotiations is not held exclusively by the European Parliament.

“The decision for the opening of negotiations is made by the European Council and not by the European Parliament.

“However we will work so that the negotiations with Albania are open by the first half of the coming year.

“Albania should continue to work hard even after the opening of negotiations, so that we can also discuss other issues” – said Fleckenstein.

When asked about the cannabis issue, the Member of European Parliament admitted that it is still a serious concern.

“We are waiting for the report of our Italian colleagues, who have monitored Albanian territory from the air, to tell us how the situation is currently.

“But it is a very serious issue and we want to see not only good-will regarding this, but also the measures that work in order to maintain a better situation in the future” – added Mr. Fleckenstein.

Knut Fleckenstein paid a visit to Albania, with the aim of being informed on the developments of reforms and the integration process, following the creation of the new government.

