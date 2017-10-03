Eu integration, FM of Luxembourg: Opening of negotiations also depend on Albania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs from Luxembourg is visiting Albania.

He held a meeting with the Albanian Foreign Minister, Ditmir Bushati. Following the meeting, they gave a joint press conference, where the foreign minister of Luxembourg declared that the issue of European integration does not depend only on Brussels but also on Albania itself.

Jean Assleborn declared that Europe is not in a good moment, especially after the decision by Britain to leave the Union.

“The probability that the European Union opens negotiations with Albania in 2018 is very high. Luxembourg will promote this idea, but you should bear in mind that this is something that does not depend only on Brussels.

“This is a matter of internal politics of your country. We know that you have made extraordinary efforts for the judicial reform. Keep on working” – said the minister of Luxembourg.

The Head of Albanian Diplomacy, Ditmir Bushati also declared that after the establishment of vetting structures, the European Union should give its confirmation for the beginning of negotiations.

“After the approval of the vetting bodies, we are waiting for the preliminary results of this process.

“We are waiting for the European Council’s recommendation for the opening of negotiations with Albania as soon as possible” – said Minister Bushati.

The issue of asylum seekers was also in focus for the ministers. The minister of Luxembourg highlighted the work Albanian authorities have done in this regard, but he added that more commitment is needed to fight against the phenomenon.

“The problem of asylum seekers from Albania is not only for Luxembourg, but a widespread problem for all European countries.

“I know you have made a lot of effort and you will continue to do so. We must also prevent minors from being sent to EU countries without their parents” – said the Foreign Minister of Luxemburg.

Both ministers agreed on signing an agreement that will avoid double taxation between the two countries.

