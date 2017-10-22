Energy sector, restructuring of the operator for distribution of energy
17/10/2017 - 18:02
The Operator for the Distribution of Energy (OSHEE) will submit to a wide-scale restructuring.

The OSHEE administrator, Ardian Çela announced that 11 directors of regional directorates have been dismissed.

All interested parties are eligible apply for the new vacancies until November 6.

Regarding the price change for electrical energy, the head of OSHEE guaranteed that there will not be any increase.

11 directors of OSHEE have been dismissed in the districts of Albania.

Çela announced in a media conference that there will be a separation of the selling and distribution of energy in order to improve business performance.

There are currently 6,301 employees working at OSHEE.

