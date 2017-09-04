Eletions in academy of sciences, PM: No fund if the academy is not reformatted

Despite the Prime Minister’s statement that the government will not give funds to the Academy of Sciences if it is not reformatted, the Academy of Sciences today elected its new chairman.

31 members of the academy voted for the chairman and the vice chairman.

Only one member of the academy, Mr. Artan Fuga, expressed criticism against the elections, considering them to be false and asking for change in regulation.

The Academy of Sciences is considered the most important institution for scientific research in the country.

The newly elected Chairman of the Academy of Sciences expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Prime Minister, make reforms and to unite with the Institute of Albanology.

However, Prime Minister Edi Rama declared clearly that the government will cut funds to the Academy of Sciences.

“The Academy chose to continue with their farce and I hope they find the funds to continue the farce.

“Our funds will instead go to the university for scientific research”-wrote the Prime Minister on Facebook.

The new chairman of the Academy of Sciences will officially start his duty after being decreed by the President of the Republic.

The Academy of Sciences is currently funded by the state budget. The annual support given to the academy is 120 million lek.

According to the data, two thirds of the state’s support payment is spent for administrative spending, while just 300 million lek are actually used for projects of scientific research.

