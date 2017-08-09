Electronic bracelets, bracelets will now to be administered by Probation Service

Recently, there has been a debate about the ankle bracelets used to electronically monitor the movement of persons under house arrest or on probation.

The Minister of Justice has asked that the probation service administer the electronic bracelets, and not the company that won the bid for the supply of the ankle bracelets.

A few days ago, the Minister of Justice ordered the company to return the bracelets to the probation service.

Today, the representatives of the company delivered the bracelets to the ministry.

It is learned that the ministry has set up a group to verify the technical specifications for every bracelet and the electronic equipment, to confirm they are in accordance with the specifications agreed in the contract.

As the representatives of the company were handing the bracelets over, the Director of the Probation Service told journalists that he does not share the opinion of the Minister of Justice.

He stated that the electronic bracelets were left under the company’s administration, in order for the service to be more efficient and to be implemented swiftly when needed.

The Director of the Probation Service went on to say that there are added bureaucracies if the Ministry of Justice administers the electronic bracelets.

The Director added that the publication of this case in the media, and questioning of this service, has had a negative impact on the people who are currently under house arrest and required to wear the bracelets.

“There are about 90 people being monitored.

“After the recent publications, there have been cases of people attempting to remove the ankle monitors.

“Our staff have had to make contact with them, and advise them to re-affix the bracelet in order to prevent a violation” – said the Director of the Probation Service.

He emphasized that any person who damages an electronic ankle monitoring bracelet, will be required to foot the bill for a replacement.

