Electoral reform, Vice chairman of DP: We will ask for the change of territorial map

The Democratic Party today expressed their will to collaborate in opposition with the Social Movement for Integration.

Vice chairman Edi Paloka said that it is necessary to form an alliance not only with SMI, but with every citizen, against this government.

According to Paloka, the current government is the epitome of evil for the country.

Edi Paloka says that the Democratic Party is open to form an alliance with the Social Movement for Integration and every citizen of this country, in order to remove this government which he states it’s the worst one in history.

“We are open for collaboration not only with the SMI, but with every citizen who is ready to be a part of a largefront against a government which may be the worst government that Albania has ever had” – declared Mr. Paloka.

The vice chairman of the DP said that during the process of the electoral reform the changing of the territorial map will also be required.

“The territorial reform has been realized for political reasons and it did not give the results which the prime minister had promised.

“On the contrary the territorial reform had only negative effects.

“The territorial reform is necessary not only because it is an electoral map, but also because the citizens can’t access any of the services they once could access from the local jurisdiction” – said the vice chairman of DP, Edi Paloka.

While talking about the analysis process for the June 25 parliamentary elections, Paloka said that it has now begun and aims at finding out the causes for the loss.

According to Mr. Paloka there have been several problems such as vote buying and also a non-functioning structure.

