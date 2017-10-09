Electoral reform, PM asks the socialist MPs to hold constructive debates with the opposition

The electoral reform will be discussed in Thursday’s plenary session.

During a meeting that the Prime Minister held with the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, Mr. Rama asked for the socialist MPs to be prepared to hold constructive debates and avoid clashes with the opposition.

It has been learned that the Prime Minister has asked the socialist Members of Parliament to respect the opponents and also the agreement the opposition and the majority reached on May 18, which included the realization of electoral reform.

“The agreement of May 18 should be respected. You should hold constructive debates and avoid clashes in parliament” – the Prime Minister told the socialist Members of Parliament.

In the previous plenary session, which was held last Thursday, the Democratic Party blocked the podium, after their request to hold a debate on the electoral reform was rejected.

The Democratic Party’s request was rejected by the Assembly Speaker Gramoz Ruçi, who postponed the plenary session until this Thursday.

The Democratic Party is asking that the ad hoc commission on electoral reform be composed of 18 members, with 9 coming from the opposition.

The Democratic Party is also asking for the ad hoc commission to have two co-chairmen, Bledi Çuçi from the majority and Oerd Bylykbashi from the Democratic Party.

The reform on administration was also discussed at the meeting of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group.

The Prime Minister asked for proposals from the Socialist Members of Parliament and also asked that the directors be elected based on merit through a fair competition.

