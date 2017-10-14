Electoral reform, majority and opposition approved establishment of commission

After a long session with harsh debates on crime and its influence on politics, the Parliament has approved the bill for the establishment of the Commission for Electoral Reform with 116 positive votes.

The Commission will comprise 18 members, with equal numbers from the majority and the opposition.

It will be led from two joint chairmen, Blendi Çuçi from the Socialist Party and Oerd Bylykbashi from the Democratic Party.

After 14 hours of debates and accusations of criminality and manipulation of the elections, both the majority and the opposition approved the establishment of an ad hoc parliamentary commission for electoral reform.

The commission will work for 6 months, and is expected to look into the amendments that the majority and the opposition have proposed on the election law, as well as the recommendations of OSCE-ODIHR.

The main objectives of the Commission for electoral reform include electronic voting capabilities as well as incorporating the votes of emigrants.

Meanwhile, in the political arena there are discussions on the possibility of changing the electoral system entirely.

